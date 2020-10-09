Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at York Cemetery in Bergman; visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10, at Coffman Funeral Home.
Debra Jean Lampkin Leonard, age 63, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8 (2020) at Fayetteville.
She was born at Gideon, Missouri, on Nov. 6, 1956, to the late James Robert Lampkin and Orpha Louise (Snider) Lampkin. She was the mother of Angela Avery and Lisa Avery.
Due to COVID-19, all attendees must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing.
