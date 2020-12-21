Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Eoff Cemetery under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison; no visitation will be held.
Delmer Brown, age 69, of Harrison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
The son of James Audie Brown and Dora Faye (Monday) Brown Burton was born on Dec. 29, 1950, in Harrison.
He is survived by his sons, Allen and Tony, and siblings, Tom and Shirley.
Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Eoff Cemetery. No visitation will be held.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Commented