Delores A. Love, age 78, of Harrison, passed away at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27 (2021) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
Due to COVID-19, a small family funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at the Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia, Missouri. Pastor Bob Hoehn will officiate. Burial will be at Vandalia Cemetery, following the service. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
Delores was born on April 10, 1942, in Vandalia, Missouri, the daughter of Marvel and Fern (Stotler) Branstetter.
Survivors include her son, Greg (Ann) Love, of High Ridge, Missouri; sister, Martha Wells, of Mexico, Missouri; grandchildren, Jessica (Love) Rudd, Garrett Love, Brandon Love, Cassidy Love, Ashley (Love) Muggy and Austin Love; and great-grandchildren, Henry Rudd and Mila Muggy.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Marvel and Fern Branstetter, of Vandalia, Missouri; older brother, Bill Branstetter, of Vandalia, Missouri; and her son, Scott Love, of Harrison.
Delores was a graduate of Van-Far High School. She was married to Loren Love from 1961 to 1981, and had two sons, Greg and Scott. In 1981, she relocated to Harrison, where she attended North Arkansas Community College. She was employed as a teller, then a fund manager at Guaranty Savings and Loan. She was a loan officer before becoming branch manager of Superior Federal Bank, where she retired in 1997. She also served as president of the Main Street Harrison Program, a civic organization for the betterment of downtown Harrison. She was a dog lover who also enjoyed travel, gardening, camping and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Garrett Love, Brandon Love, Austin Love, Darwyn Wells and Rick Wells.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Delores memorial page at www.watersfuneral.com .
