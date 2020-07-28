Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday Aug. 1, at the Holmes Cemetery in Bellefonte, with open visitation Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Delores M. West, age 83, of Marble Falls, passed away Saturday July 25 (2020) in Fayetteville.
The daughter of Allen and Margaret (Mehr) Randa was born on June 19, 1937, in Picton, North Dakota. She was the wife of the late Carter West.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday Aug.1, at the Holmes Cemetery in Bellefonte. Visitation will be open on Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Living Water Full Gospel Church, 2425 Bellefonte Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
Commented