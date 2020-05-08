A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Delpha Louise (Foster) Thomason, of Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 85, passed away on Sunday, May 3 (2020) and is now at peace with her Creator.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell Wyatt Foster and Eunice Mava Riddlesperger; two sisters, Dorthea Lorene Roberts and Loretta Lucille Woods; along with her loving husband of 63 years, Bobby Scott Thomason.
She is survived in death by three sons, Robert D. Thomason (Suzanne), Steven N. Thomason (Kathie Caton) and Vincent A. Thomason. Also, she had two granddaughters, one great-grandson, two nephews and one niece-in-law, along with extended family and friends.
She was born and raised in Harrison. She worked at the soda fountain shop on the Square in her later teenage years. After getting married, they moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where her first son was born. Later on, the family moved to Overland Park, Kansas, where her other two sons were born. They moved to a grocery store a few years later in the same area, called the Elmhurst Market, which they ran with her operating it mainly while he worked at a second job at the time where they all lived in the back of the store.
After a time as her sons were in their teens, she and her husband opened up a pool business with her running the actual business and scheduling part while he took care of the technical and physical servicing side of the family business for a lot of years before retiring and turning the business over to their two youngest sons who had become a part of the business as they reached of age.
Her interests and hobbies were staying physically active and she enjoyed painting. They both enjoyed square dancing and were founding members of a federated square dance club called the “Happy Pairs” of which she was the club artist and painted their logo.
In her later years, she was still quite active and was a member of a fitness club which she participated in the water aerobics wellness classes which she was a big believer in the benefits from it and was quite faithful in participating in the program until her physical health began to decline due to other issues.
Due to present circumstances with the COVID-19 situation and upon her request, she was cremated and subsequently interred.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date for family and friends due to the present circumstances.
The family has also asked that in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity(s) in her name.
