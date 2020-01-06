Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at First Baptist Church in Yellville, with arrangements by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville; Visitation: 10 - 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the church.
Demo Hamlet, age 103, of Yellville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5 (2020).
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at First Baptist Church in Yellville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the church. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Fund, c/o Fred Burrow, 4727 Highway 14 S., Yellville, AR 72687 or to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 466, Yellville, AR 72687.
The daughter of the late Harve and Nina (Dean) Keeter was born March 15, 1916, in Freck. She was the wife of the late Keith Hamlet.
