Denard Lee Horn, of Valley Springs, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10 (2019) at home at the age of 89.
He was born at Tilly, on May 2, 1930, to George Dewey and Agnes Vesta (Bridges) Horn. He was a member of Bellefonte Church of Christ.
Denard was a retired veteran of the US Army, serving his country for 20 years. After retiring from the Army in 1970, he moved to Boone County, where he continued to work in construction. He loved to play golf and do genealogy research. Denard loved his family and was very proud of his kids and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Delta Horn and Jean McAlpin; and two brothers, Conard Horn and Hoyt Horn.
Denard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bonnie Sullivan Horn, of the home; his three children, Jeannie McWherter and husband Wes, of Valley Springs, David Horn, of Maryville, Tennessee, and Kathryn Eskridge of Valley Springs; a sister, Mary Jo Clark, of Olvey; five grandchildren, Travis Bundy (Jill), Chad Bundy (Haley), Kara Riggins (Phil), Tasya Cooper (Caleb) and Kayla Eskridge; seven great-grandchildren, Timber, Taylor, Trenton, Bella, Blaine, Rhett and Wylie and another great grandchild on the way; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends who loved him and will miss him.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Bellefonte Church of Christ, with Ray Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Bellefonte Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the church.
Pallbearers are Doug Horn, Steve Horn, Allan Clark, Mike Clark, Scott McAlpin and Mitch Sullivan.
Honorary pallbearers are Jannie Crow, Sherrie Leal, Jim Young, Mike Sullivan, Mark Sullivan, Landon Sullivan, Phil Riggins, Caleb Cooper, Dr. Tom Leslie, North Arkansas Home Health and Home Instead Senior Care.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home.
