Richard Denoil Harness, 85, of Leslie, died Wednesday, Dec. 4 (2019) at Springfield, Missouri.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. He will be laid to rest in Kuykendall Cemetery with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Kuykendall Cemetery Fund at Simmons Bank in Marshall.
The son of Alfred Harness and Pairlie Allred Harness was born Feb. 8, 1934, at Flag. He was the husband of Lenora Kuykendal Harness.
