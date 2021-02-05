Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Elberta Cemetery near Leslie, with arrangements by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Denvalee Aquilla Horton Roten, age 90, of Marshall, passed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 4 (2021) at her home with family by her side.
She was born in Zack, on March 22, 1930, to Leander L. Horton and Mary Elizabeth Garrison Horton. She was the wife of the late Baxter Kent Roten.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Elberta Cemetery near Leslie. Denvalee will be laid to rest beside her husband, Baxter Roten.
Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
