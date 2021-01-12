Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Alpena Cemetery, with services entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home of Green Forest.
Dewey Stephens, age 94, of Alpena, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10 (2021).
The son of Ernest and Jane (Moss) Stephens was born on Nov. 12, 1926, in Hollis Oklahoma. After serving in the Army in World War II, he married Christine Faye Bailey and they relocated to the Monterey Peninsula.
Dewey was a very talented craftsman, who built his own beautiful house by himself with his own two hands. There wasn’t anything that Dewey couldn’t fix or make and he never called a handyman or technician to come to the house for anything his whole life.
He loved to hunt and was an excellent marksman, even receiving a commendation medal for his accuracy in the military. He loved to fish, especially in the ocean.
He worked for 37 years for the Monterey County Road Department where he worked his way up from ditch digger to the District Road Superintendent. Dewey was a leader among men, and his crew loved him. He wasn’t afraid to pick up a shovel and jump right in to show them how it’s done.
Dewey was a righteous man of God, who served as Deacon in the Pink Church for 30 years. Dewey spoke to God frequently, as he was filled with the Holy Spirit and couldn’t help but to speak in tongues when he would start to pray and commune with God. His faith is a profound witness to all who knew him.
Upon retirement, he and Christine relocated back to the Ozark Mountains to build and run a cattle ranching business on his ranch in Alpena. He maintained a profitable farm and worked his large vegetable garden in Arkansas for 30 years, selling his famous tomatoes to the local grocers in Harrison and Alpena.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Christine; his daughter, Alisa; son, Tommy; and grandson, Jed.
Dewey is survived by two sons, Dennis Stephens and wife Connie, of Prunedale California, and Mark Stephens and wife Mignon, of Rancho Cucamonga, California; daughter in-law, Euphama Stephens; grandchildren, Joshua and wife Veronica, Rebekah and husband Scott, Kristah Stephens, Zach and wife Kyla, Shoreh, Azad and Zohreh; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Eden, Noah, Bonnie, Hailey, Riley, Bradley, Austin, Julius and McKinley; and great-great-grandson, Grayson.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Alpena Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Bryant officiating. Internment will follow. Services entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home of Green Forest.
Family requests social distancing mandate to be enforced.
Commented