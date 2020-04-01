Private family graveside services will be held Thursday, April 2, at Chinquapin Cemetery near Welcome Home; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Dewey Wayne Ward, age 95, of Welcome Home, passed from this life on Monday, March 30 (2020) at Highland Court in Marshall.
The son of Isaac Claude Ward and Vertner Ragland Ward was born June 26, 1924, at Watts. He was the husband of the late Juanita Ward.
