After a long, beautiful life, Diana gained her wings at the age of 67, on Friday, Nov. 15 (2019).
A family gathering is being planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
Diana lived a fulfilling life with her loving husband, Larry Sowders; nine children; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
