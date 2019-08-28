Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at New Life Tabernacle Church in Marshall, with burial at Passmore/Thola Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Diana Lee House, 43, of Leslie, died Monday, Aug. 26 (2019).
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at New Life Tabernacle Church in Marshall. Burial will be at Passmore/Thola Cemetery. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
The daughter of George Poulos and Jerry Lee Mize Poulos was born Sept. 27, 1975, at Santa Barbara, California. She is survived by her husband, Calvin James House, of the home.
Commented