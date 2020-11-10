Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the funeral home.
Diana Lynne Adams, age 68, of Berryville, passed away in her home on Sunday, Nov. 8 (2020).
She was born Aug. 27, 1952, in Harrison, daughter of Phillip and Joellen Stone.
In May 1970, Diana graduated from Harrison High School and went on to further her education at the University of Arkansas. She began working at the family business, Stone Lumber Company, Berryville, in accounts receivable. Diana later worked at Berryville Interpack Partions, DHS in Berryville, and Club of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs.
On March 19, 1977, she was united in marriage to Henry D. Adams. Diana was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends, attending church and solving cryptograms. Diana faithfully attended Church On The Hill in Berryville for over 30 years where she taught Sunday School and volunteered in various areas of “church service.”
Diana is survived by her husband, Henry Adams; son, Henry Adams Jr and his wife Bree along with their children, Cooper, Zeva and Hendrix, all of Berryville; and one daughter, Matty Adams Shelden and her daughter Shaylee. She is also survived by one sister, Brenda Burris and husband Charles, of Harrison, as well as her special caregivers, Jessa, Lori and Lisa, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest with Pastor Keith Butler and Pastor Keith Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service begins.
Indoor venues have a restriction of no more than 66 percent of the venue’s total capacity at any one time. To enter, face covering is required.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Arkansas Hospice, 804 West Freeman Avenue, Berryville, AR 72616.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.net .
Commented