Charles “Dick” Leroy Southwick, age 80, of Harrison, passed away at home on Sept. 15 (2020).
He entered this life May 25, 1940, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the son of Curtis and Florence (Powell) Southwick. He was the father of Stacey Sexton and Amanda Kelly.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the First Baptist Church in Valley Springs and again at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, in Okfuskee, Oklahoma.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Valley Springs, 4547 Hog Creek Road, Valley Springs, AR 72862.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
