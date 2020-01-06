Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Georges Creek Cemetery near Yellville with arrangements by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Dirley V. Wynn, age 80, of Yellville, and formerly of Harrison, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4 (2020) at Twin Lakes Therapy and Living in Flippin.
Dirley was born on Jan. 28, 1939, in Cozahome, to Dirley Preston and Mary Florence (McClone) Wynn. He was an ironworker for 49 ½ years and was the owner operator of NorthArk Metal Products in Harrison. He was a talented musician (guitar and mandolin) playing in several bands including the Wayward Wind Band. He enjoyed playing gospel, bluegrass and country music. Dirley was a member of Batavia Assembly of God Church for over 30 years.
Mr. Wynn is survived by his sons, Tracy Wynn and his wife Jackie, of Yellville, and Tony Wynn, of Omaha; his daughter, Sandra Yarbrough and her husband Berry, of Bethany, Oklahoma; his sister, Doris Craig and her husband Charles “Pat,” of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; and his grandchildren, Sarah Wynn, of Eau Clair, Wisconsin, Emily McGee and her husband Stephen, and Olivia Wynn, all of Yellville, and Hayden Yarbrough, of Bethany, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Wynn; his parents; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Georges Creek Cemetery near Yellville with Charles Craig and Justin Knight officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tracy Wynn, Tony Wynn, Francis Wise, Arvin Hampton, Hayden Yarbrough and Steven McGee
Honorary pallbearers will be Berry Yarbrough and Rick Wallace.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House, 701 Burnett, Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
