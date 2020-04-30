Service is private under the direction of Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Dollye Richardson, age 93, of Lead Hill, passed away at her home Wednesday, April 29 (2020).
The daughter of John Lawrence and Edith Viola (Rockhold) Kelley, she was born on March 27, 1927, at Hathrock.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ward Richardson; her sister, Florence Smith; and her brothers, Tom Kelley and Dan Kelley.
Dollye loved canning, flowers, crocheting and quilting. She milked goats for 50 years and worked with her husband on their farm.
Dollye is survived by her sons, James Richardson, of Russellville, Ronald Richardson, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Tim Richardson, of Lead Hill; her daughters, Wardell Cone, of Everton, and Ada Nell Richardsonm of Lead Hill; her sisters, Gladys Hogan, of Texas, Francis Beith, of Arkansas, and Mary Rose, of Utah; her brothers, David Kelley, of Missouri, Dale Kelley, of Texas, and Ray Kelley, of Washington; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Milum Cemetery, Lead Hill.
