Don Beevers, age 82, of Omaha, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11 (2019).
The son of Theodore and Lela (Towner) Beevers was born June 16, 1937, in Clovis, New Mexico. His parents preceded him in death.
Don served in the United States Navy from August 1955 until August 1961. He worked as an electrician after leaving the Navy. He loved to feed deer and birds. Overall, Don, loved being outside, often talking about the camping trips that he and his children would go do.
Don is survived by his wife, Marjorie Beevers, of the home; sons, Don Steven Beevers and Gloria, of San José, California, and Ronald Beevers and Anita, of Omaha, Texas; daughters, Jennifer Barrett, of Yuba City, California, and Mary Beevers, of Sacramento, California; sisters, Barbara Beevers, of Portland, Oregon, and Velda Aldous Darwin, of Salem, Oregon; brother, Theodore Beevers, of Yorba Linda, California; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and host of family and friends who will miss him dearly.
