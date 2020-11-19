There will be a small memorial gathering in the coming spring to celebrate her life; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Dona E. Krisanits, age 70, of Harrison, passed away early Monday morning, Nov. 16 (2020) at Somerset Senior Living at Mount Vista in Harrison, after a lengthy battle with lung disease.
The daughter of Ellen (White) Jeka was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 11, 1950.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Passmore.
Dona was a lifelong caregiver and retired nurse of 30 years, where she worked at several hospitals, home-health providers, and long-term care facilities in the Northwest Arkansas area. She loved her work as a nurse and forged many lasting friendships with her patients and their families.
She was a single mother raising two children and two grandchildren. Dona loved singing and dancing. Her favorite music was classic rock, folk, and country music. She was especially skilled at knitting, crocheting and sewing.
She is survived by one brother, Cloyd Passmore and wife Judy, of Western Grove; one son, Rey Shaun Madolora, of Austin, Texas; her daughter, Renee Ellen Krisanits, of Harrison; four grandchildren, August (Sheanna), Chance, Vonya Rain, and Christopher Rey, all of Harrison; one great-granddaughter, Tripp; and a host of friends and extended family who will mourn her passing.
There will be a small memorial gathering in the coming spring to celebrate her life.
Arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
