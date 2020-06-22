Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Eoff Cemetery, with open visitation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Donald Gene “Don” Waters, 73, of Harrison, passed away on Sunday, June 21 (2020) at home.
The son of the late Ernest and Wilma (Eddings) Waters was born at Hasty, on Feb. 27, 1947.
