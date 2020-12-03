Graveside service will be Saturday, Dec. 5, at Milum Cemetery in Lead Hill, with arrangements by Diamond State Cremations and Mortuary.
Donald “Duck” Rogers, 59, of Lead Hill, passed away at home on Tuesday, Dec. 1 (2020).
He was born in Harrison to Kenny and Mae (Jones) Rogers. He was a farmer and he loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Randy “Decker” Rogers and life partner, Melissa Hein.
Survivors include daughters, Tiffany Rogers, of Yellville, and Kelsey Rogers, of Fayetteville; stepdaughters, Erin (Dusty) Morgan, of Valley Springs, and Cindi (Ryan) Hoyt, of Marshall; grandchildren, Flossie, Kaden, Maddison, Braxton, Remington, Navaeh and Ember; brother, Cotton (Misty) Rogers; sister, Debbie Richardson; nephews, Derek Rogers (Angelica), Heath (Katie) Richardson and Trey Rogers, and niece, Autumn (Cameron) Miles; great-niece and nephews, Kaydence and Rylan Richardson and Decker Rogers; special aunt, June (J.G.) Williams, all of Lead Hill; and a host of family and friends who will mourn his passing.
Graveside service will be Saturday, Dec. 5, at Milum Cemetery in Lead Hill, with Pastor Craig Rogers officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Peerce, Rocky Springer, Steve Carrington and C.D. Choate.
Condolences can be left at www.DiamondStateCremation.com .
