Donald Haddock

Donald Herman Haddock, 70 of Vendor, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6 (2019) at home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Harrison, on Aug. 27, 1949, the only child of William Herman and Alice Oleta (Holt) Haddock. He was a lifetime resident of this area and a charter member of Newton County Baptist Church.
Donald served on the Board of Trustees of Newton County Baptist Church, Farm Bureau Board, Newton County Fair Board and the Newton County Election Commission. He operated Haddock Construction with his dad and together they built roads all over the state. His family was honored with the Newton County Farm Family Award in 1991. Donald was proud of his farm and loved everything about it, especially watching the cattle graze.
He built a fox pen for local fox hunters to enjoy on his property. He was also part of the local group that introduced Elk into the Ozarks in the early 1980s.
Donald enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was one of the toughest, strongest men ever known, who never met a stranger. He worked hard for his family until his health no longer permitted. In spite of his health, he maintained a positive outlook on life and did so with a smile. Donald loved the Lord and his family. He was a great husband, father and papa.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Donald is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susan (Salmon) Haddock, of the home; his daughters, Jennifer Haddock and Jodi Moenning and husband Jake, all of Vendor; his grandsons, Hayden and Cooper; a special cousin and caregiver, Colene Brown; and a host of other family members and many friends who loved him and will miss him.
Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Newton County Baptist Church, with Pastor Rodney Stromlund and Pastor Andrew Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at McCutcheon Cemetery at Bass.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
Pallbearers are Jake Moenning, Roger Greenhaw, Nelson Greenhaw, Jimmy Cooper, David Cooper, Richard Waters, Jerry Waters and JC Richardson.
Honorary pallbearers are Phil Pulis, April Rose, Sonny Moenning, John Emerson, Dale Tennison, Mack Cook, Kenny Hill, Sam Dye, Tim Slape, Wes and Nona Guynn, Dr. Scroggins, Dr. Simon, Dr. Saitta, Dialysis Center of Harrison and Branson and all of his hunting buddies.
Memorials can be made to Newton County Baptist Church or McCutcheon Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
