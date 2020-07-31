Memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Ferrari Funeral Services in Coal City, Illinois, with private family inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery; arrangements are with Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City, Illinois.
Donald J. "Jimmy" Scrogham, age 84 years, formerly of Coal City, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home in Lead Hill on Thursday, July 30 (2020).
He was born on July 7, 1936, in Gardner, Illinois, to Roy and Myrtle (nee Mudd) Scrogham. Jimmy served his country honorably twice in the United States Navy, serving in both the Korean War and reenlisting during the Vietnam War.
He married DiAnn Ford on May 29, 1955. Jimmy worked as a heavy equipment operator with Local #150. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and boating. He loved being on the water. He also had a passion for restoring antique cars.
Jimmy is survived by his three children, Lenna (Doug) Bost, of Altus, Oklahoma, Thomas "Tad" (Kim) Scrogham, of North Canton, Ohio, and Brent (Ali) Scrogham, of Diamond, Illinois; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; his special friend, Sue Trimble; and his dog, Shorty.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, DiAnn Scrogham; his parents, Roy and Myrtle Scrogham; and his brother, Delmar, "Buck" Scrogham.
Memorials may be made in Jimmy's name to the Disabled American Veterans.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Ferrari Funeral Services in Coal City, Illinois. Private family inurnment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full military honors.
Please wear a mask and observe social distancing when attending.
Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ferrarifuneral.com .
Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City are entrusted with arrangements.
Commented