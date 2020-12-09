Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Maplewood Cemetery, under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel; no visitation is planned.
Donald Joe “Don” Young passed from this life on Sunday, Dec. 6 (2020).
He was born on Oct. 9, 1942, to Joe Norman and Eunice Marie (Wear) Young in Harrison.
Graveside service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Maplewood Cemetery, under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel. His family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include his bowling buddies.
No visitation is planned.
Don graduated Harrison High School in 1960. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. He worked as a mail carrier for U.S. Postal Service for many years. An avid bowler, he loved spending time with his bowling buddies. Don loved caring for his cats. He also enjoyed “touring” the car lots on Sunday afternoon and never missed an episode of “Jeopardy.”
“Uncle Don” loved his nieces and nephews and was loved immensely in return.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his paternal grandparents, Frank A. and Grace T. (Peck) Young; his maternal grandparents, Ernest M. and Clara E. (Manes) Wear; and his sisters-in-law, Patricia Gale Young and Shirley Fay Young.
Survivors include his brother, Ernest Young, and twin siblings, Jerry V. and Judith A. (Casey); nieces and nephews, Kim (Randy) Gilley, Simon (Jennifer) Young, Ashley (Lisa) Young, Chris (Linda Jo) Casey, Michael (Miracle) Young, and Jessica (Steven Bauer) Young; and his great-nieces and -nephews, Christopher Casey, Travis and Clayton Gilley, Grayson and Emma Young, Jaelynn Young, and Elo Bauer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ozark Humane Society, 5147 Rock Springs Road, Harrison, AR 72601 or to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented