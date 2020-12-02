Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall, with burial at Silver Hill Cemetery in St. Joe.
Donald Joe Grinder, age 72, of Rea Valley, passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 30 (2020) at his home.
He was born in Marshall, on Feb. 19, 1948, to the late Willie Farley Grinder and Della Beatrice Blair Grinder.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall. Burial will be at Silver Hill Cemetery in St. Joe, where Donald will be laid to rest beside his parents.
