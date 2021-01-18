Memorial service will he held at a later date; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
U.S. Army veteran Donald “Donnie” Lockhart Jr., age 77, of St. Joe, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Jan. 13 (2021).
He was born in Marshall, on July 30, 1943, to Donald L. Lockhart and Venita W. McCutcheon Lockhart. He was the husband of Judith Joyce “J.J.” Halsted Lockhart, of the home.
Memorial service will he held at a later date. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
