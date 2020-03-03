Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper, with burial at Mt Judea Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home in Jasper.
Donald Ray Greenhaw, 71, of Jasper, passed away Tuesday, March 3 (2020) at the Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper.
The son of the late Lonnie Ray and Flora Ardella (Maupins) Greenhaw was born June 27, 1948, in Mt. Judea.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper. Burial will follow at Mt. Judea Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home in Jasper.
