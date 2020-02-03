Donita McDonald

Services will be private with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Donita Esther McDonald, age 79, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1 (2020) at her home.
She was born July 5, 1940, in Harrison, to Dan and Nellie Howe Walker.
Donita married her late husband, Edwin Clark McDonald, in 1959 in Yellville. She enjoyed caring for her family, sewing, embroidering and quilting. Donita was known to be very opinionated. She helped Edwin with their dairy farm and showed dairy cattle at the fair. She was a strong Democrat and was active with the local Democrat Committee.
She is survived by her five children and in-laws: Julie and James Fleming, Charla and Morgan Jennings, David McDonald, James and Melissa McDonald, and Tim McDonald; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her brother, Robert Walker.
She was preceded by her husband, parents, an infant son and her grandson, Joshua McDonald.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorials may be made to Valley Springs Foundation, P.O. Box 640, Valley Springs, AR 72682.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
