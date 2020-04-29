Graveside service was held Wednesday, April 29, at Crawford Cemetery in Everton; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Donna Carolyn Couch, age 74, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 21 (2020).
She was born Dec. 8, 1945, at Tulsa, Oklahoma, the daughter of William Henry Couch Jr., of Everton, and Amy Avo (Mears) Couch, of Lead Hill.
Preceding Donna in death were her parents and other relatives and friends.
Donna is survived by her sister, Dr. Charlotte Frances (Couch) Acken and her husband Dr. John M. Acken; a niece, McKinsey Aloha (Acken) Schenker and her husband Dr. Richard Schenker; and two great-nieces, Tanna and Zoe Schenker, all of Portland, Oregon. She is also survived by a host of cousins and friends.
Donna graduated from Bruno High School in 1963. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in marketing from the University of Arkansas, Monticello. She also attended Central State University at Edmond, Oklahoma, where she earned a Master of Education degree. She taught secondary education at Searcy High School in Searcy. She also taught post-secondary education as an adjunct professor at the University of New Mexico. In addition, she taught under the auspices of the Federal Department of the Interior at the Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
In the early years of Donna’s career, she worked at Claridge Products and Equipment, Inc., at Harrison; the University of Arkansas Business Manager’s Office at Fayetteville; and later for Dow Jones Company, Inc. in Mountain View, California.
Donna enjoyed gardening, many kinds of arts and crafts, crocheting, floral arranging, interior design and decoration, as well as cooking and entertaining. She was a member of the Missionary Baptist Church. Donna was also a member of several clubs and organizations, including the Bixby Garden Club, the Professional Distributive Education Clubs of America, and Kappa Kappa Iota, a benevolent sorority for retired teachers.
Visitation was held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 29, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Crawford Cemetery in Everton.
