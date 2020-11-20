A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Alpena Cemetery; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Donna Jean Brundridge, 59, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17 (2020).
She was born May 23, 1961, in Harrison, the daughter of Louis and Bobbie Widner Monday. Donna leaves behind her husband, Curtis Brundridge, of the home.
