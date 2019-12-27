Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Belvue Baptist Church in Kermit, Texas; arrangements are with Family Services Funeral Parlor in Kermit, Texas.
Donna “Jeannie” Jean (Mathis) Ditto, age 69, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22 (2019) in Kermit, Texas. Donna was born on June 18, 1950, to Chester Arthur Mathis and Elizabeth (McPherson) Mathis- Sullivan in Hobbs, New Mexico.
Donna was a member of the Belvue Baptist Church in Kermit. She graduated from Kermit High School in 1968. She worked at Oasis Builders Supply, the Western Company, Dr. Garner, and finally at KISD; from where she retired in 2008. Donna enjoyed watching westerns, listening to Bruce Springsteen, and spending time with her best friend Dahti Stansel and with her grandchildren; especially attending their sporting events. She was a very creative person, and was known for her arts and crafts. Donna never met a stranger and was known as “Grammy” to children all over town.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Donna is survived by her son, Brian Ditto and wife Nikki, of Wink, Texas; daughter, Angelia Awbrey Abalos and husband Richard, of Kermit, Texas; sisters, Judy Barnett and husband Darrell, and Pam Phillips, all of Harrison; grandchildren, Ashley Awbrey and husband Derek Marrufo, Austin Awbrey, Arien Ditto and husband Florencio, Duke Abalos, Brayden Awbrey, Dylan Singleton, Jayleigh Ditto and Britton Abalos; and great-grandchildren, Rowan Marrufo, Mason Bustamante and Ivy Bustamante.
Donna was preceded in death by her father, Chester Mathis; mother, Elizabeth Sullivan; stepfather, Athel Sullivan; and brother, John Mathis.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Belvue Baptist Church in Kermit, Texas, officiated by Pastor Ed Simmons. Pallbearers will be Austin Awbrey, Duke Abalos, Brayden Awbrey, Derek Marrufo, Britton Abalos, Michael Bell, and Ramiro Antillon. Honorary pallbearers will include Tim Stansel, Richard Abalos, Ronnie Singleton and Larry McNew.
Arrangements are entrusted to Family Services Funeral Parlor and condolences may be sent to the family at www.fs-fp.com .
