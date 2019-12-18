Arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Donna Louise Allen, age 72, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17 (2019).
The daughter of Rufus and Louise (Trammell) Allen was born Dec. 17, 1947, in Marshall.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sandy Saxon and Connie Webb; and brother, Danny Allen.
Donna liked playing the guitar. She loved the outdoors especially gardening. Her greatest love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her family and friends.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Dawn Nita Jeager and Raymond, of Leslie; son, Joey Allen and Tammy, of Harrison; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way; sister, Anita Neary, of Flippin; and brother, Rufus James Allen, of Batavia.
She will be missed by a host of family and friends.
