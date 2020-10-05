Graveside service will be at 11a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Western Grove Cemetery, with arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel; visitation will be held from 10 to 11a.m. at the gravesite.
Donna Sue Phillips, age 77, of Harrison, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3 (2020) at her home.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1943, in Harrison, to the late Don and Arviezenia (Scarlett) Holliday.
Donna obtained her teaching degree from the Arkansas State Teachers College (now UCA) in Conway. She spent the early parts of her career as an educator in the Ozarks region teaching students ranging from first grade through college. After taking a break from teaching to be a stay at home mother to two sons, Donna became the first Children’s Librarian at the Boone County Library in Harrison. She spent many years before her retirement cultivating a love of books, reading, and learning for many children and young adults in the area. She especially loved reading to kids at story hour and looked forward to every year’s summer reading program.
In her spare time, Donna enjoyed gardening in her flower and herb beds, reading, genealogy, and listening to music (especially if her husband was singing). Most of all, Donna cherished spending time with her family and friends. She loved sharing memories of growing up in Harrison with her children and grandchildren: everything from helping her father at his dry cleaning business on Stephenson Avenue to reading under a magnolia tree while her pet squirrel played in the branches. Later in life, two of her favorite things to do were spending time with and telling people about her grandchildren and “grandpuppies.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother-in-law, Darrell “Arkie” Phillips; and two sisters-in law, Josephine (Phillips) Wilson and Goldie Phillips.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James Austin Phillips Sr., of the home; one sister, Annadell Fowler and husband Fred, of Little Rock; two sons, James “Jay” Austin Phillips Jr. and wife Tanya Witt, of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Wade Phillips and wife, Jamie, of Harrison; two grandchildren, Connor Phillips and Parker Phillips; and numerous in-laws, and nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 11a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Western Grove Cemetery in Western Grove, with the Rev. Dave Smith officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11a.m. at the gravesite.
Donna’s family wishes to express sincere gratitude for the compassion and care she received from the Claude Parrish Cancer Center, Legacy Hospice of North Arkansas, and Better Home Care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boone County Children’s Library, 221 West Stephenson Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented