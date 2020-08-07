Family graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at York Cemetery; arrangements are under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Donna Willene Honeycutt, age 92, of Harrison, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 6 (2020) at Hillcrest Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of Clifford Pender and Beulah (Miller) Souder and Etcyl Souder was born on April 3, 1928, in Bertha, Missouri.
She loved the Lord and her family. She leaves behind a family who loved her beyond words and wonderful memories they will cherish always.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Corman Ray Honeycutt; two sisters, Vonna Pender and Betty Tate; one brother, Bill Souder; son-in-law, Calvin Dees; granddaughter, Vonna Edwards; grandson, Jerry Lee Edwards; and a great-great grandson, Benson McNeely.
Willene is survived by her daughters, Darlene and husband Willie Young, of Harrison, Delores and husband Larry Trammell, of Harrison, Jolene and husband Jerry Edwards, of Harrison, Charlotte Dees, of Harrison, and sons, Clifford and wife Rhonda Honeycutt, of Harrison, Ronnie and wife Leanna Honeycutt, of Dallas, Texas, and Donnie and wife Rhonda Honeycutt, of Harrison; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Family graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at York Cemetery, with Brother Billy Edgar officiating. There will be no visitation.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Richard Trammell, Calvin Dees, Jason Honeycutt, Nathan Honeycutt and Andy Honeycutt, and great-grandsons, Luke Allen and Matt Trammell.
