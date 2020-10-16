Donnie Faye Campbell

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Smith Cemetery in Vendor, with arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
Donnie Campbell, of Mt. Judea, passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 15 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. She was 65 years old.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Smith Cemetery in Vendor. Brother Jimmie Bohannon will officiate.
The daughter of William Virgil and Ellen Louise (Ricketts) Spears was born on Jan. 15, 1955, in Harrison.
Donnie enjoyed spending time with her family. Her family was her top priority, her pride and joy. She enjoyed the family gatherings, camping trips, four-wheel rides or just to get away with her family for a little while. Donnie enjoyed all the time she spent with her sister, whether they went to gospel singings, going out to eat, shopping, or just to hang out and clean house or work out in the yard.
She was a blessing to everyone that met her, and she never met anyone she wasn’t willing to help.
Donnie enjoyed going to church, serving the Lord, and having Bible lessons with her church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Doyal Ray Campbell; daughter, Melissa Faye Campbell; father-in-law, Calmus Peter Campbell; sister, Ruby Arlene Drewry; brother, Ronnie Spears; grandson, Dalton Ricketts; and nephew, Richie Scott.
Survivors include two sons and their wives, Chancy and Rachel Campbell, of Mt. Judea, and Kelis and Lindsay Campbell, of Mt. Judea; one daughter and her husband, Crystal and Waylon Eldridge, of Western Grove; one sister and her husband, Gena and Hubert Bolin, of Jasper; four granddaughters; seven grandsons; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
