Donnie Ray Murray, 75, of Jasper, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the funeral home in Jasper.
The son of of Arthur and Inez (Henderson) Murray was born July 15, 1944, at Wayton. He was the husband of Ruth Keys Murray, of Jasper.
