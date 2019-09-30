Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at New Hope Cemetery in Omaha, with Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Boone County Senior Center in Harrison; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Doris Faye Chaney, of Harrison, passed away Friday, Sept. 27 (2019) at home surrounded by her family, at the age of 90.
The daughter of Arlie Benjamin and Minnie Lee (Gilbert) Littleton was born in Omaha, on Jan. 14, 1929. She was a lifelong resident of Boone County and had worked for the City of Harrison, Public Works for many years.
Doris was an accomplished musician and artist, winning many blue ribbons for her artwork. She loved nature and all animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother and a brother, James Littleton.
Doris is survived by her son, Michael Chaney (Brenda) of Omaha; her daughters, Susan Mortimer (Brian) of Yakima, Washington, Robin Cranston, of Springdale, and Jill Nelson (Fred) of Elkins; three brothers, Wayne Littleton (Carolyn), Irvin Littleton (Margaret) and Dean Littleton (Bonnie); eight grandchildren, David Cagle (Kerstin), Erin Layne (Bill), Haley Eiland (Cody), Tara Cagle (Todd), Jacob Cranston, Falon Thomas (Leon), Nathan Chaney (Chelsea) and Keagan Chaney (Jordan); 22 great-grandchildren, Felecia, Brittany, Caleb, Nik, DeCory, Dylan, Dakota, Kenyon, Aidan, Lucchese, Jayden, Jaxsen, Maggie, Judson, Auggie, Alyx, GraceLyn, Jamyson, Eli, Ethan, Leah and Colt; and many other relatives and close friends who loved her and will miss her dearly.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at New Hope Cemetery in Omaha, with Chaplain Mike Castner officiating. There will be no visitation.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Boone County Senior Center, 1516 Rock Springs Road in Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Ozark Humane Society, P.O. Box 542, Harrison, AR, 72602.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
