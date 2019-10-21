A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Boone County Senior Center, 1516 Rock Springs Road in Harrison; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Doris Faye Chaney, of Harrison, passed away Friday, Sept. 27 (2019) at home surrounded by her family, at the age of 90.
The daughter of Arlie Benjamin and Minnie Lee (Gilbert) Littleton was born in Omaha, on Jan. 14, 1929. She was the mother of Michael Chaney, Susan Mortimer, Robin Cranston and Jill Nelson.
Donations may be made to the Ozark Humane Society, P.O. Box 542, Harrison, AR 72602.
