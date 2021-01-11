Arrangements are with Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, Iowa.
Doris “Kay” Adkins-Hulet, 85, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7 (2021) at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Lowell Adkins, at the Baxter Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mountain Home.
Memorials in Kay’s name may be made to Real Life Church, P.O. Box 788, Bettendorf, IOWA 52722.
Kay was born on Aug. 15, 1935, to Stanley and Elsie Medaris. Following high school, she married Lowell Adkins, in Bonaparte, Iowa; he preceded her in death in 2000.
Kay worked for Motorola for over 20 years where she was a supervisor. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. Kay was known for her sweet tooth and hate of vegetables. She always spoke her mind and you never had to guess what she was thinking, because she would tell you exactly what she felt. Kay loved telling jokes and teasing those around her.
Everyone loved her sassy spirit and she will be missed.
Those left to honor her memory are her children: Roger (Tammy) Adkins, Mike (Karen) Adkins and Linda (Andy) Daub; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; son, Thomas Adkins; and her parents.
Arrangements are with Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, Iowa.
