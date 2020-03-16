Dorma Lowery

Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Alpena United Methodist Church, with burial at Alpena Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the church, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Dorma Lea Lowery, age 90 of Alpena, passed away Sunday March 15 (2020) at her home surrounded by her family.
The daughter of Roscoe and Jewel (Fultz) Sparks was born on May 9, 1929, in Dutch Mills.
Dorma was a member of the Alpena United Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and was an accomplished seamstress. She loved to grow flowers and spending time outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Lowery; a son, Mitchell Lowery; and an infant sister, Joyce Sparks.
Dorma is survived by a son, Mike Lowery, of Edmond, Oklahoma; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Lowery, of Liberty, Missouri; a sister, Patsy Fields and husband Omel, of Alpena; two grandchildren, Amber Watson and Juli Thomas; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two very special friends that were dear to her, Jacinda and Ethan Gray; and many other nieces, nephews and other family and friends who will mourn her passing.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Alpena United Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Alpena Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the church in Alpena.
Pallbearers include Ethan Gray, Roy Gray, Mike Davis, Kenneth Davis, Richard Wise and Brenden Rose. Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Booth, John Cantwell and Don Smith.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dorma's honor to Hospice of the Hills, 501 East Sherman Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.
