Dorothy June Fillingham, age 87, of De Soto, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13 (2019) at the NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri.
June was born on July 17, 1932, to Charles Foster and Jessie Cora (Pillow) Fillingham. She grew up in Harrison and graduated from Valley Springs High School in 1950. After graduation, she started working for Newport Stores at the Ben Franklin in Harrison. She stayed there for 15 years becoming the store’s assistant manager while learning a great deal about the retail business. In 1970, June began her 24-year career with S & H Green Stamps, in Harrison. She was promoted to manager at that location, and in 1972, she became a senior manager and managed stores in Hot Springs, Pine Bluff and Little Rock, as well as Austin Texas. S & H Green Stamps was one of the first companies to hire women as managers. While living in Harrison, June was active in the Order of the Eastern Star. She served as Worthy Matron of the Harrison Chapter No. 25, in 1961 and later received a Membership Award Certificate of Honor, recognizing her service and 50 years of membership in the Order.
With the help of her two older brothers, Guthrie and Russell, June moved to Kansas City in 1991 and worked for Kansas State School for the Blind as an administrative assistant. She retired from there in 1998 for health reasons. une enjoyed reading, playing games, working puzzles of all kinds, sewing, and in the past enjoyed traveling very much.
She is survived by two sisters, Marian Cox, of Benton, and Betty Lou Tucker, of Jet Oklahoma. She is also fondly remembered and will be deeply missed by a host of nieces and nephews and their families.
Those preceding June in death are her parents and five siblings, Charles Guthrie, James Russell, Mary Evelyn Bennett, Edward F. and Shirley Ann Young.
June thoroughly loved being with family and was a strong advocate to continue having a Fillingham Family reunion every year. We, her family, know in our hearts that on Sunday, Oct. 13, she had her Fillingham Family reunion in heaven.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
