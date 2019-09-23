Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at First Baptist Church in Yellville, with interment at Layton Cemetery, at Yellville; Visitation: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Dorothy Wickersham, 87, of Yellville, died Saturday, Sept. 21 (2019) at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at First Baptist Church in Yellville. Interment will be at Layton Cemetery at Yellville. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 466, Yellville, AR 72687.
The daughter of the late Frank Paul and Lydia Bertha (Janssen) Berg was born Nov. 11, 1931, at Madison, Nebraska. She was the wife of the late George Wickersham.
Commented