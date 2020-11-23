Service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Piercetown Youth Center, with interment at Smith Cemetery, at Vendor; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Dorthy Mae Martin, 74, of Western Grove, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19 (2020).
She was born on May 17, 1946, in Lurton/Pelsor, Newton County, the daughter of Maudie English. Dorthy leaves behind many family and friends.
A 1 p.m. church service will be held at Piercetown Youth Center on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with interment at Smith Cemetery in Vendor. Arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Commented