Dorthy Middleton

Dorthy Lucille Middleton, of Vendor, passed away on Sunday, March 1 (2020) at Mt. Vista Health & Rehab Center. She was 81 years old.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Piercetown Holiness Church. Pastor Anthony Bower will officiate. Burial will be at Smith Cemetery. Pallbearers are Cody Middleton, Craig Henson, Dusty Middleton, Brandon Middleton, Brayden Middleton, Evan Middleton and Keegan Middleton.
The daughter of Lee and Sarah (West) Michael was born on Oct. 26, 1938, in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
Dorthy loved her family. She was most happy when she was able to spend time with them and always enjoyed cooking for them. She also enjoyed gardening and picking strawberries, blueberries and apples.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Middleton; one son, Chris Middleton; her parents; three brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include her children, Jimmy Middleton, of Western Grove, Sheila (Eddie) Henry, of Harrison, Terry (Connie) Middleton, of Everton, Bradley (Marie) Middleton, of Vendor, and Elvis (Brittany) Middleton, of Vendor; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one sister.
