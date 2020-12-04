Doug Hudson

Service: Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest, with interment following at Auman Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home.
Douglas Leroy Hudson (Papa Doug), age 72, of Alpena, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30 (2020) at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born on Nov. 12, 1948, in Reedley, California, son of Noel and Elsie (Sisco) Hudson.
Doug had a love for his family, fast cars, semis, his baby girl Shaker, and people. He left behind a legacy to love everyone and to always be willing to help anyone in need. He loved driving his stock car and carried the checkered flag several times. Doug began driving truck in the early 70s which he did for nearly 30 years. He then spent many years working for Greer Excavating where he made lifelong friends. He finished up his working career at B&C Parts and Repair where he dedicated his time to serving the community for 15 years.
Due to his declining health he fully retired in 2016. After retiring, he enjoyed working in his garden where he shared the fruits of his labor with everyone; he got great joy from taking care of his five-acre yard, and spending quality time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Doug was united in marriage with the love of his life, Carolyn, in June 1984. They spent 36 years together raising their family, and sharing many adventures.
Doug is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of the home; his children, Teressa (David) Witt, of Hindsville, Cheryl (Charles) White, of Rogers, Allen Hudson, of Calico Rock, Kelly (Samantha) Hudson, of Oak Grove, Zane (Callie) Hudson, of Harrison, Brannon (Kristy) Youngblood, of Green Forest, Ryan Toot Youngblood, of Alpena, and Tiffany (Shane) Gilliam, of Harrison; his brothers and sister, Carl Wayne Hudson, of Green Forest, Mike Hudson, of Green Forest, and Judy Hoffman, of Gassaway, West Virginia. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Elsie Hudson; both maternal and paternal grandparents; and an infant brother, Charles.
Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest, with interment following at Auman Cemetery. Shane Gilliam will officiate. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Smith Family Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be his children Teressa, Cheryl, Allen Hudson, Kelly, Zane, Brannon, Toot and Tiffany.
Honorary pallbearers include his 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren who he loved and harassed until his last days.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Doug Hudson, please visit our floral store.
Commented