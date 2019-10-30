Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri; no local services are planned at this time.
Douglas “Doug” O’Connor, 70 of Harrison, died Saturday, Oct. 26 (2019).
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri. No local services are planned at this time. A gathering in California will be held at a later time.
The son of James Francis and Mary Lydia (Pritchard) O’Connor was born May 27, 1949, at San Mateo, California. He was the father of Katie Causey, of Harrison, and Sean O’Connor, of South Carolina.
