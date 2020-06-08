Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Harvest Assembly of God in Oak Grove, with arrangements by Smith Family Funeral Home of Green Forest; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at the church.
U.S. Navy veteran Doyle Lee Bailey, age 84, of Oak Grove, passed away Friday, June 5 (2020).
He was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Alpena, the son of Baud and Mary Lula (Dillingham) Bailey. He was the husband of Sabrina (Fredrick) Bailey.
Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Harvest Assembly of God in Oak Grove. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. before the service begins.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home of Green Forest.
