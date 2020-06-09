Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Witts Springs Cemetery.
U.S. Navy veteran Doyle Ray Weaver, age 94, of Witts Springs, passed from this life on Sunday, June 7 (2020) at his home with family by his side.
He was born in Snowball, on Nov. 17, 1925, to James Sparling Weaver and Dessie Bell Longcrier Weaver. He was the husband of Sandra Watts Weaver, of the home.
