Dr. Charles Daniel

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Marshall; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Charles D. Daniel, M.D., age 79, of Marshall, passed from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 11 (2019). He was born in Little Rock, on July 1, 1940, to Elmer Hatchett Daniel and Pearl Ferguson Daniel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sam V. Daniel, M.D.; sisters-in-law, Lynn Tomlinson, Susie Daniel and Wanda Daniel.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Sharon Guthrie Daniel, of Marshall; daughter, Tara Lynn Griffin, of Marshall; son, Scott Walker Daniel (Dana) of Little Rock; six grandchildren, Daniel, Katlynn, Julienne, Finley, Charles Walker and Dutch; siblings, Martha Grace “Jackie” Bianchi (Pete), George E. Daniel (Alice), and James W. Daniel; brothers-in-law, Don Tomlinson and Phil Guthrie (Pat); and many, many nieces and nephews that loved their Uncle Charles.
Charles graduated in 1958 from Marshall High School as valedictorian, attended and graduated from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville in 1962. He then attended and graduated medical school from University of Arkansas Medical Sciences in 1967 and began his internship at St. Vincent Hospital 1967-1968.
Charles knew he wanted to be a doctor and practice in Searcy County from a very early age. “I knew this was something I was supposed to do. I knew Marshall was where I was supposed to be.”
Charles was described as caring, strong, compassionate, humble, genuine, passionate, loyal, family driven, gentleman, community oriented and with a heavy appetite for countless knowledge. Not only was he a great doctor, he was a devoted Christian, family man, farmer, Mason, Rotarian and friend to many upon many.
He served his community in many ways, Board Certified Family Practice for 50-plus years, responsible for spearheading and finalizing completion of the Marshall Civic Center, served on the Chamber of Commerce, United Methodist Church, Searcy County Economic Development Commission, Rotarian and Searcy County Health Officer for 40-plus years.
Charles received the following awards; MHS Distinguished Alumni Award, Outstanding Service Award, Citizen of the Year Award from SCEDC, United States Representatives Congressional Recognition Report, Citation from the Arkansas House of Representatives and the Distinguished Service Award from Arkansas Hospital Association.
In lieu of flowers at the family’s request, donations may be made to the United Methodist Church, (In Honor of Dr. Charles Daniel) P.O. Box 296, Marshall, AR 72650.
