Dr. Gary Dale Thompson, well known and respected entomologist, aged 66, of Omaha, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Gary was raised in Lonoke, where he played sports, obtained the rank of Eagle Scout, graduated high school (1971), and was affectionately known as “Bulldog.” A water safety instructor at the local pool, he helped teach hundreds of local youths to swim. His love of water followed him throughout life, and he enjoyed fishing and scuba diving all over the world. Other passions included music (played loudly), hunting and motorcycle riding.
Gary studied zoology at the University of Arkansas, receiving his B.S. in 1976 and M.S. in 1977. He obtained a PhD in entomology from Texas A&M in 1981. He then began a 33-year long career with Eli Lilly’s Elanco division (later Dow Elanco and DowAgro Sciences). There he was a visionary champion of a new kind of tool—a fermented natural insecticide before organic was even a thing. He oversaw development of one of the company’s most important products, Spinosad, which became the world’s largest organic insecticide and significantly changed insect control globally. He was also a global leader in the seed business, overseeing the development of products that significantly advanced farmers’ ability to produce corn.
Gary was active in both governmental and non-governmental organizations and influential in educating farmers in crop protection tools. He was a champion of education and development of young people and helped establish the Beltwide Cotton Conference student awards. Incredibly well respected in his field, he received numerous awards, including DowAgro Sciences Innovator of the Year Award and the University of Arkansas Distinguished Alumni award. More than any of the above, he will be remembered best as a caring mentor, loyal friend, dedicated family man, and all-around good, fun guy.
He is survived by wife, Dixie; his daughter, Erin Lane; his mother, Nedra; and his brothers, Paul and Casey.
We will miss him deeply, always.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan 6, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society; cards to Dixie Thompson, c/o Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Harrison, AR 72602.
The family thanks the medical personnel who cared for Gary from diagnosis until the end, as well as many wonderful family and friends for their tremendous support.
